Mire Elementary recipient of literacy grant from Dollar General Foundation

Two educational organizations and one school in Acadiana have received literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Mire Elementary, northwest of Rayne, and AMIKids Acadiana in Branch each received $3,000 while Hope for Opelousas received $4,000.

The three groups were among 22 schools, libraries, and nonprofit organizations in Louisiana to receive nearly $70,000 in grants to support youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member in a press release.

“Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Dollar General says that grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

Around 9,000 youth learners in Louisiana will benefit from the grants, they say.

Over the past 27 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to schools, libraries and organizations to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy.

Applications for the 2021 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available at www.dgliteracy.org on Jan. 4, 2021.