On July 17, Jude Richard was arrested by the Morse Police Dept. for illegal use of a firearm and monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit money).

The Morse Police Dept. would like to remind people to check their money. If you do receive counterfeit money, write down the time of the transaction and a good description or security video of the suspect.

Morse Police Dept. has received several calls about the use of counterfeit money recently.