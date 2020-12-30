Looking back at 2020 through the Post-Signal pages

Coronavirus continued to dominate news reports, but storms in the Atlantic Basin started to catch local and national attention.

And, of course, other “happenings” in and around Crowley were being reported through the pages of The Crowley Post-Signal.

This review is not intended to be a comprehensive record of the past year and we’re sure readers will remember some events that are not outlined here.

We continue our review today with the third quarter of 2020 —July through September.

July 1: During ceremonies at the Acadia Parish Courthouse, Robert T. “Robby” Barousse was sworn in for his sixth term of office as the parish Clerk of Court.

July 2: In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area — and, specifically, in Acadia Parish— Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that he was closing city hall to the public. Similarly, City Judge M’elise Trahan announced that Crowley City Court offices will once again close to the public.

July 3: In response to the significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Lafayette General Health — and by extension, Acadia General Hospital — returned to “Total Visitor Restrictions.”

July 5: The Acadia Parish Chamber announced that William “Billy” Pinac would be honored as the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year.

July 7: After an extended hiatus, youth baseball at the Crowley Recreation Department finally returned.

July 8: Office of Motor Vehicle locations in Lafayette, Alexandria, Monroe, and Shreveport joined the office in Crowley among the growing list of sites closed following the positive testing of an OMV employee.

July 9: The Acadia Parish School Board announced a full-time, tuition free online public school option.

July 10: The Crowley Police Department recently received a Community Partnership Grant in the amount of $2,500 from CenterPoint Energy.

July 12: Shane and Debbie Spallino were named the 2020 Business Persons of the Year by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.

July 14: Traffic was lined up around the Acadia Rice Arena for free COVID-19 testing being provided by the Louisiana Department of Heatlh in conjunction with the Louisiana National Guard.

July 15: In light of Gov. John Bel’s Edwards’ stricter guidelines on social gatherings due to the spike in COVID- 19 cases, the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce decided to postpone it’s July 16 Honors Banquet.

July 16: The Acadia Parish Police Jury opted to pay $11 per day for electronic monitoring as opposed to $25.35 per day to house prisoners out of parish.

July 17: Crowley Together, a newly-formed group with the goal of uniting all sections of Crowley as one, announced a huge community outreach program at Love of Christ Baptist Church.

July 19: In response to questions submitted by Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, state Attorney General opined that the mayor of a Lawrason Act community has the right to declare a state of emergency in his city and to use the municipality’s available resources “as reasonably necessary to cope with the emergency.”

July 21: Bobby Hanks, CEO of Crowley’s Supreme Rice, was named as the new chair of USA Rice.

July 22: Acadia Parish Librarian Claire Doré read “Wemberly Worried,” a story about a little girl mouse that is afraid to go to school, as part of the new online story time program offered by the library.

July 23: Qualifying for the Nov. 3 Presidential General/Congressional Primary Election was beginning.

July 24: The executive committee for the 26th Roberts Cove Germanfest announced this year’s festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

July 26: Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

July 28: Workers from Kross Kut, LLC, of Mamou, were busy along Standard Mill Road east of Crowley clearing limbs and branches from power lines along the right of way. The work slowed traffic along the frequently used roadway for much of the day.

July 29: Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard unveiled initial plans for a “student division” when schools reopen. Richard said the school plan will be alphabetical, with students having the last name of A-L on “A” days and M-Z on “B” days.

July 30: The Crowley Census Count Committee was busy trying to make sure that everyone in the city is counted in the 2020 population count.

July 31: About a dozen residents of Crowley reported to the Department of Agricuture that they had received packets of “mystery seeds” in the mail.

Aug. 2: Rep. John Stefanski penned a letter to members of the Louisiana Delegation in Washington, D.C., asking assistance for an issue he said he feels has been largely overlooked — the state’s crawfish industry.

Aug. 4: Twenty- four years of promoting tourism in Acadia Parish were recognized at a small reception when members of the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission honored Gwen Hanks, who retired as executive director.

Aug. 6: Crowley firefighters were called to the 700 block of North Parkerson Avenue when smoke was seen coming from the rear of a Baton Rouge-based Secure Shredding and Recycling truck. No injuries were reported.

Aug. 7: The Acadia Parish Assessor’s Office released a new feature on their website with the goal of helping homeowners apply for Homestead Exemption.

Aug. 9: The Acadia Parish Police Jury hosted a hearing at the LSU AgCenter to get input from the public — specifically from crawfish farmers — before authorizing aerial spraying for mosquitoes. Not a single crawfish farmer attended.

Aug. 11: Crews were taking advantage of clear skies — but often hot temperatures — to finish a couple of roofing projects in Crowley — namely at CrowleyKindergarten and the U.S. Post Office Building.

Aug. 12: The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce announced new officers for 2020-2021 — Chance Henry as president, Jeremiah Meck as vice president and Heather LaBouve as secretary-treasurer.

Aug. 13: The City of Crowley began repairs to many tombs in the Old Crowley Cemetery.

Aug. 14: The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office congratulated six high school seniors who were chose as APSO Scholarship recipients along with the recipient of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship.

Aug. 16: In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard began conducting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at a number of sites, including two in Acadia Parish.

Aug. 18: In a dual-parish vote, voters approved a 10- year, 10-mill tax to help fund construction of a new hospital in the Acadia-St. Landry Hospital Service District by a 2-1 margin.

Aug. 19: Nearly 250 people, students and their parents, turned out for the NAUW - Crowley Branch’s annual Back to School Readiness Seminar and Backpack with School Supplies Giveaway.

Aug. 20: Citing the unlikelihood of a balanced city budget being adopted before the midnight Aug. 31 deadline, Mayor Tim Monceaux imposed a spending freeze on all city departments.

Aug. 21: A new agreement to finance improvements for the Crowley Recreation Department was approved during a special meeting of the city council.

Aug. 23: City Wastewater Department crews were busy “smoking the lines” looking for possible infiltration sites.

Aug. 25: In a special meeting held Sunday evening, members of the Crowley City Council declared “an extraordinary state of emergency” in anticipation of possible flooding due to two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico — Tropical Storm Marco and soon-to-be Hurricane Laura.

Aug. 26: As Marco weakened to something akin to a midsummer thunderstorm, Laura strengthened to hurricane status and took aim at South Louisiana.

Aug. 27: With the Sept. 8 target date for the opening of public schools in Acadia Parish, Superintendent Scott Richard released details on the A+Campus virtual program being offered here.

Aug. 30: The drone of generators and the whine of chainsaws filled the air as residents here cleaned up in the aftermath of what was billed as one of the most powerful storms to hit the Gulf Coast in decades — Hurricane Laura.

Sept. 1: Crews were busy removing downed limbs and trees from power lines as clean-up operations in the wake of Hurricane Laura continued in Crowley.

Sept. 2: Acadia Parish was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Individual Assistance and not Public Assistance. Acadia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Ashley LeBlanc said Acadia was now one of only nine parishes who qualified for individual assistance.

Sept. 3: Mosquito spraying in the City of Crowley was being stepped up in light of the “invasion” following Hurricane Laura.

Sept. 4: The city’s sewer user fee and its ability to adequately sustain operations of the wastewater plant were again a hot topic during the Utility Committee meeting.

Sept. 6: The Acadia Parish Police Jury launched aerial application for mosquito control, spraying all 420,000 acres of the parish.

Sept. 8: Acadia Parish public schools opened for classes after being closed for six months. Schools across the state were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept. 9: While school officials stressed that classes will be different this year, getting to and from school also looked different to parents and kids with strict COVID measures limiting occupancy and mandating disinfecting..

Sept. 10: After heaping praise on the efforts of Mosquito Control Services and its consultant, Glenn Stokes, in the wake of Hurricane Laura, the Acadia Parish Police Jury voted 6-2 to advertise for a new contract.

Sept. 11: An “independent rate study” by the Rural Water Association was authorized before the Crowley City Council would make a decision on sewer user rates.

Sept. 13: There were no longer business restrictions for Crowley’s gateway entrances after the city council repealed prohibited uses in the special gateway overlay districts.

Sept. 15: Hurricane Sally continued to churn slowly west-northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico with landfall anticipated along the Louisiana/Mississippi border as a strong Category 1 or possibly a Category 2 storm.

Sept. 16: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an Agency Order entitled “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19,” according to City Judge M’elise Trahan.

Sept. 17: The beginning stages of the turfing of the fields and creating additional parking began at the Crowley Recreation Department Complex.

Sept. 18: Acadia Parish officially fell under 5 percent COVID-19 positivity over two consecutive weeks, making the parish eligible to reopen bars under Phase 3 guidelines.

Sept. 20: After discussions with restaurant and hospitality industry leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards altered his Phase 3 order to allow the on-premises sale and consumption of alcohol until 11 p.m. at restaurants, casinos and bars in parishes that are eligible to opt in to reopen bars.

Sept. 22: Closing out Assisted Living Week, Isis Snowballs was at Southwind Assisted Living handing out snowballs to residents.

Sept. 23: With the threat of isolated heavy rainfall in the area, the city of Crowley was offering free sandbags to citizens.

Sept. 24: The many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the parish library system and the methods staff used to cope with those issues were explained to members of the Rotary Club of Crowley by Ted Landry, parish librarian.

Sept. 25: For the first time since Sept. 7, there were no active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin and no new development is expected for the next four days.

Sept. 29: Arts and crafts, deals on apparel, even story time for the kids — it was all featured during the inaugural Sidewalk Saturday event hosted by Crowley Main Street and the Acadia Parish Library.

Sept. 30: The administration of the Acadia Parish School System was “doing a great job” in handling ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues, according to Dr. Tina Stefanski, Louisiana Region 4 Medical Director for the Office of Public Health.