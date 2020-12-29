Looking back at 2020 through the Post-Signal

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continued to dominate news reports, other “happenings” in Crowley were being reported through the pages of The Crowley Post-Signal.

This review is not intended to be a comprehensive record of the past year and we’re sure readers will remember some events that are not outlined here.

We continue our review today with the second quarter of 2020 —April through June.

April 1: Teddy bears were appearing everywhere along streets made empty by coronavirus — and they were fair game for bored kids turned hunters in the global “Teddy Bear Hunts” for children — uniting neighborhoods and giving children an exciting, social-distancing-safe scavenger hunt activity during coronavirus lockdowns.

April 2: Crowley firefighters took advantage of cool temperatures and sunshine morning to inspect hoses and equipment.

April 3: During an emergency meeting of the Rayne Frog Festival Committee, the decision was made to delay the May 7-9 festival in light of extended closures coronavirus concerns.

April 5: Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 Iron received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

April 7: With much of life ground to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, progress was noted along Rice Capital Parkway with property being cleared for construction.

April 8: Just a day after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that the coming week could be the worst yet, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana appeared to be “flattening the curve” in terms of coronavirus infections.

April 9: With operations moved to Redemptorist School during reconstruction, Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen was still up and running, according to Barry Trumps, assistant director.

April 12: Government meetings were either being canceled or moved on-line as the governor’s stay-at-home orders continued.

April 14: Lung cancer patient Isabella dela Houssaye led riders into Crowley on her cross-country ride from Oceans Beach, California, to Jacksonville, Florida, to raise awareness about lung cancer.

April 15: Announcement was made that public schools across Louisiana would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, meaning students would end the school year missing more than two months of traditional classroom instruction.

April 16: Acadia Parish children were offered an opportunity to receive 10 meals a week through a partnership between the Three O’Clock Project and the Healthy Acadia Alliance.

April 22: A number of employees of the City of Crowley were laid off, the result of expected plummeting sales tax revenues in the wake of COVID-19 business shutdowns.

April 23: Mayor Tim Monceaux said he was allowing and encouraging all “gray area” businesses — those businesses which would fall under Section C of the Governor’s Stay at Home Order — to reopen.

April 24: Government and health officials were urging everyone to wear masks when they go out and saying people should start getting used to covering their faces.

April 26: About 50 leaders from Acadia, St. Landry and Evangeline parishes met to discuss reopening the economy after nearly five weeks of a partial shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

April 28: Greater Love Family Worship Center in Crowley hosted a free “drive-in” jazz concert. The public was invited to “pull up and park” to enjoy live music played by several local musicians.

April 29: Southwind Nursing and Rehab residents enjoyed the outdoors during a “drive-by parade.” About 200 vehicles participated in the event, giving families and loved one the opportunity for a quick “Hello, I love you!” during this time of coronavirus quarantine.

April 30: Firefighters from throughout the area, the Sheriff’s Office and the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness responded after lightning struck a tank battery holding oil at the Vernon Oil location along Old Spanish Trail between Midland and Mermentau in Acadia Parish.

May 1: Church Point Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche announced the sale of the former Garan Plant.

May 3: Restaurants across Louisiana, including right here in Crowley, were adding outdoor tables 10 feet apart, a small step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 5: Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley wasted little time in setting up for outdoor Mass. Utilizing the long, covered drive, Father Jason Vidrine had chairs spaced for social distancing.

May 7: Some members of the Acadia Parish Police Jury were not happy with the parish’s mosquito control company and were looking to make a change.

May 8: The “de-construction” of existing buildings continued at Supreme Rice Mill in Crowley as part of the $20 million expansion program underway.

May 10: Ceremonies — albeit very different ceremonies than are traditional — celebrating graduating seniors at all five Acadia Parish public schools were announced by Superintendent Scott Richard.

May 12: It was different, but it was a success. The National Day of Prayer observance in Crowley was without the usual large gathering at the International Rice Festival Building. Instead, it was online.

May 13: After yet another destructive hurricane season in 2019, top hurricane forecasters from Colorado State University have said we should expect major activity again this year.

May 14: The graduating Class of 2020 at Iota High School was honored at a unique parade. Instead of “parading” the seniors through town, the classmates lined the main street while family, friends and well-wishers drove by to show their support.

May 15: In what was probably their shortest meeting since taking office, the Crowley City Council zipped through a short agenda during a virtual meeting.

May 17: Eighty-five young men and women were graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish.

May 19: One person was killed and several others were injured when an apparent tornado touched down in Church Point.

May 20: The church bells chimed, the police/fire sirens blared, the clouds parted and the parade honoring Crowley High School’s Class of 2020 rolled along North Parkerson Avenue.

May 21: Ross Elementary School honored its faculty and staff with plate lunches and pies from Neesie’s Restaurant in a “drive-thru” event at the school.

May 22: Superintendent Scott Richard gave the go-ahead for public high schools across Acadia Parish to move forward with plans for outdoor commencement ceremonies.

May 24: Announcement was made that the 84th International Rice Festival had been “placed on hold ... indefinitely” due to coronavirus.

May 26: Five Acadia Parish Schools held outdoor graduation ceremonies over the weekend.

May 27: Katie Lynn Sarver was named to the Crowley High School Hall of Fame during commencement ceremonies in Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

May 28: Mallory Doucet and Tyrone Charlot were presented the prestigious American Legion Awards during Iota High School commencement ceremonies.

May 29: The Midland High School Class of 2020 made history as they were the first to celebrate graduation on the school’s track facility.

May 31: The Crowley City Council announced it was going back to “in person” meetings in June.

June 2: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will be transitioning to Phase 2 of the reopening process.

June 3: The third tropical system of the year — Tropical Storm Christobal — formed in what would eventually be a record-setting hurricane season.

June 4: The face of downtown Crowley continued to change as Teacher’s Pet, a long-time staple of the Main Street scene, announced it was downsizing its footprint, making way for another business along North Parkerson Avenue.

June 5: Crowley residents picked up sandbags in preparation for the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

June 7: Christobal did, in fact, make landfall in Louisiana, but well east of Acadia Parish.

June 9: The steel skeleton for the new construction along Rice Capitol Parkway was noticeable as work continued on the new business location.

June 10: A Rayne manufacturer has taken a leading role in the fight against COVID-19. Rotating Solutions developed a decontamination unit that could be used to cleanse large areas, such as classrooms and business offices, and outdoor equipment, such as playgrounds and pavilions.

June 12: “Foosballers,” an award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the world of professional table soccer — and features Crowley’s Sullivan, Keisha and Terry Rue, recognized as the “First Family of Foosball.” aired on ESPN.

June 14: Given the COVID-19 variables that existed for all schools statewide, Superintendent Scott Richard and the Acadia Parish School System staff was busy with a variety of plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

June 16: Bringing the community together by bridging the racial divide was the prevalent theme of the community march and rally in downtown Crowley.

June 17: Another historic building in downtown Crowley was marked for restoration thanks in part to a grant from Louisiana Main Street. Habetz Construction began work on the Mull Building — former Bruce Theater.

June 18: Five projects in Crowley were among the 25 construction projects across Acadia Parish included in more than $405 million in state funding under a proposal sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

June 21: The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Livestock Brand Commission arrested a 76-year-old Acadia Parish man accused of stealing seven horses from an animal rescue operation in the parish.

June 23: As if on cue, the clouds parted and the sun shone as the newly constructed Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen was blessed and dedicated.

June 24: Braxton “B.I.” Moody III was inducted to the Louisiana Press Association’s 50-Year Club at the association’s annual stockholders meeting.

June 25: The Crowley Animal Shelter was under new management thanks to the cooperative endeavor agreement with Haseya’s New Beginnings, Inc., approved unanimously by the city council.

June 26: An unusually thick, nearly 5,000-mile-long plume of dust that was whisked off the Sahara Desert by storm-related winds was poised to move ashore along the Gulf of Mexico coastline.

June 28: Installing artificial turf and new lighting, along with various other upgrades at the Crowley Rec Department complex received unanimous support from the city council during a special meeting.

June 30: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced Crowley Main Street was among 23 Louisiana communities designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ programs.