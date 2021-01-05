Livestock Show and Sale set

Plans are moving forward for the 2021 Acadia Parish Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

This year’s event will take on a very different appearance compared to those in the past.

Gone will be the scene of the Rice Arena barn filled with cows and sheep and hogs for three days. Animals will be checked in and weighed the morning they are to be shown and will leave the barn at the conclusion of that day’s show.

The barn will be closed two hours after the conclusion of the show daily.

Also, limitations on the number of people — family and supporters — allowed to attend will be determined after the deadline for livestock entries.

Saturday’s Livestock Auction is still up in the air, to be determined by COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

The event will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 20 when the barn opens at 6 a.m.

Sheep and goat check-in and weigh-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. and all sheep and goats must be in the barn by 9 a.m.

Poultry and broiler check-in is from 8 to 8:15 a.m., followed immediately by the show.

Rabbit check-in commences at 1 p.m. and will also be followed immediately by the show.

The Goat Show — Showmanship, Breeding and Market — begins at 1 p.m. followed immediately by the Sheep Show — Showmanship, Breeding and Market.

The barn will re-open at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, with dairy and swine check-in and weigh-in starting at 8 a.m. All swine and dairy must be in the barn by 9 a.m.

The Dairy and Swine Shows — Showmanship, Breeding and Market — will begin at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the barn will open again at 6 a.m. with steer and commercial heifer weigh-in and check-in from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Beef Breeding check-in is from 8 to 9 a.m.

All beef must be in the barn by 9 a.m.

The Cattle Show — Steers, Commercial Heifer and Beef Breeding — will begin at 1 p.m.

All market sales slips must be turned in by 3 p.m. each day for animals that are to be sold at auction.

Plans for the Saturday, Jan. 23, Livestock Auction will be announced when they are made available.