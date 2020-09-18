LGH receives 2020 Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award

Press Ganey Associates, Inc., a national leader in healthcare analytics, has recognized Lafayette General Health for excellence in healthcare, once again.

LGH achieved this distinction by maintaining consistently high levels of excellence over multiple years for Physician Engagement.

The Pinnacle of Excellence award is given annually to the top performing organizations on the basis of extraordinary achievement.

Additionally, three LGH entities — Lafayette General Medical Doctors, Oil Center Surgical Plaza and Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital — will receive the Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Experience for reaching the 95th percentile for each reporting period for the award year.

According to David L. Callecod, FACHE, president of LGH, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding and improving the patient experience.

“Seeing these awards being presented across our health system demonstrates a consistent standard of excellence that people have come to expect from us,” said Callecod. “I’m proud to see that our healthcare providers are delivering on that promise as determined by real, measurable results.”