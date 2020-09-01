Legality of public hearing questioned

A special meeting of the Crowley City Council was recessed Monday amid concerns that the public hearing held prior may not have been properly advertised.

The council was to consider amending the 2019-2020 budget to include $800,000 in estimated partial payments for the citywide drainage improvement project currently underway.

Those payments include $301,500 for May-June work; $216,500 for July work and $266,500 for August work.

City Engineer Tim Mader explained that the first two payments had already been approved by the council. The third is scheduled to be submitted for approval at the September meeting.

Although the third payment would theoretically be authorized in September, it represents work done in August, before the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ended at midnight Monday, Aug. 31.

At an Aug. 25 special meeting — held to schedule Monday’s public hearing — it was revealed that the payments had not been included in the city budget.

City Clerk Erin Cradeur admitted partial blame, saying she forgot to have the budget amended to include the drainage improvement project because it started mid-year.

City Engineer Tim Mader also admitted partial responsibility, explaining that he did not see to it that the budget amendment “was triggered” when the project was approved.

The city has money for the project in the Infrastructure Fund, which would be reimbursed with funds from the bond issue for the total street overlay.

There were no comments, either for or against the amendment, during the public hearing.

At the outset of the special meeting, a representative of The Crowley Post-Signal asked if the public hearing had been properly advertised, pointing out that, due to the approach of Hurricane Laura, the newspaper did not publish a Friday edition.

A digital edition of the newspaper was published online. However, the legal advertisement included in that edition does not include a notice of a public hearing, only of a special council meeting to consider adoption of the budget amendment.

The newspaper’s Sunday edition included the advertisement, but there is question as to whether or not Sunday editions “count” toward the pre-meeting notification.

Whether or not it does, Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin said, “That’s not enough time.”

Discussion — some heated — ensued while Mayor Pro-tem Steven Premeaux called City Attorney Tom Regan.

After a few minutes on the phone, Premeaux announced that Regan recommended that the council recess until he can get an answer and reset the meeting at a later date.

The council quickly recessed.