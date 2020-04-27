Laid off firefighter responded to Thursday blaze

Among those who helped to fight the house fire Thursday morning on Taylor Avenue was a firefighter who had been laid off by the city just two days prior.

Jake Richard was one of 15 city employees — including five from the Crowley Fire Department — laid off by order of Mayor Tim Monceaux due to drastically declining sales tax revenue as a result of the COVID-19-related business shutdowns.

“There were two firefighters on this shift that had been laid off,” District Captain Robert Burke told the Post-Signal Thursday morning.

Richard, however, told media later that afternoon he was glad he could provide some assistance for his “brothers” at the scene.

“I walked up and you could see the smiles on their faces like they had some relief,” he said. “I was just one person, but it’s one person that gets to help them and give them a little break.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours battling the blaze that destroyed the home and some vehicles. Residents of the house, a 94-year-old woman and her 75-year-old daughter, escaped unharmed. Their dog did not

Five members of the fire department received medical attention at the scene.