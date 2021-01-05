Judges, marshal sworn in

With the arrival of the new year came the beginning of new terms of office for various elected officials in and around Crowley.

District Judge Scott Privat, City Judge M’elise Trahan and City Marshal Glenn Deville were sworn in in the days leading up to New Year’s Day.

Privat begins his first term as the Division “A” Judge in the 15th Judicial District, replacing the retiring Judge John Trahan.

With his wife, Allison Clary Privat, present and holding the family Bible, Privat took the oath of office before his predecessor, Judge Trahan.

The 15th JDC oversees civil and criminal cases in Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of Acadia Parish as well as our neighbors in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes,” Privat said. “I am aware of the responsibility imposed by this office and I will always work to see that justice is reached in my decisions.”

Crowley City Judge M’elise Beslin Trahan, also took the oath of office to begin her third term.

Administering the oath was her husband, District Judge John Trahan, while Clerk of City Court Anne B. Regan held the Bible.

Deville began his fourth complete term as Crowley City Marshal when he was administered the oath by City Judge M’elise Trahan.

Deville also served out the last four years of his father before he was elected in 1996.