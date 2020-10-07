Iota man killed in head-on crash Tuesday near Crowley

The Louisiana State Police are reporting that a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3070 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish Tuesday morning claimed the life of an Iota man.

LSP identified the victim as Christopher Guillory, 30, of Iota.

According to a release from state police, the preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Ford F150 driven by Guillory was traveling north on La. 3070. At the same time, a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling south on La. 3070.

For reasons still under investigation, the release states, Guillory’s F150 crossed the center line. The F150 struck the Tacoma head-on in the southbound lane of travel.

Troopers say they determined Guillory was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma was also unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

LSP Troop I has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths since the beginning of 2020.