Iota man is charged in Thursday fatal shooting

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Eunice woman on Thursday.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the body of Catherine Miller, 30, was discovered Thursday at a residence in the 900 block of Ye Ole Country Road just west of Iota.

The investigation revealed that Miller went to the residence on Ye Ole Country Road for an exchange of custody. During this meeting, the father of Miller’s child is accused of holding her against her will and fatally shooting her.

Austin Gatte II, 40 of Iota, has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Matte has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for these charges.

This case remains open as the investigation continues.