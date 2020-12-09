Investigation into Monday shooting continues

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting here Monday night is continuing and State Police have released additional information on the incident.

According to Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen, 39-year-old Charles Terrain Camp was taken into custody by Crowley Police following an evaluation at a local hospital.

To date, Camp faces charges of theft, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Additional charges could be filed pending results of the LSP investigation.

Gossen said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident started shortly after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens Pharmacy at the intersection of Odd Fellows and Tower roads.

Camp attempted to flee the scene when police arrived, Gossen said. During the interaction with police, he reportedly rammed a marked police vehicle and several other cars.

As events unfolded, Gossen said a Crowley Police officer discharged his service weapon but did not strike anyone.

The investigation is continuing.