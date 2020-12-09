Article Image Alt Text

Charles Camp

Investigation into Monday shooting continues

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 3:13pm
Suspect reportedly rammed cars before fired upon by police
CROWLEY

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting here Monday night is continuing and State Police have released additional information on the incident.
According to Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen, 39-year-old Charles Terrain Camp was taken into custody by Crowley Police following an evaluation at a local hospital.
To date, Camp faces charges of theft, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.
Additional charges could be filed pending results of the LSP investigation.
Gossen said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident started shortly after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens Pharmacy at the intersection of Odd Fellows and Tower roads.
Camp attempted to flee the scene when police arrived, Gossen said. During the interaction with police, he reportedly rammed a marked police vehicle and several other cars.
As events unfolded, Gossen said a Crowley Police officer discharged his service weapon but did not strike anyone.
The investigation is continuing.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020