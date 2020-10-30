Article Image Alt Text

Investigation continues in I-10 shooting on Interstate

Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:23am
Five people injured, unborn baby dead in Oct. 22 incident
ACADIA PARISH

The investigation is continuing in the Oct. 22 shooting on Interstate 10 that left five people injured and resulted in the death of an unborn baby.
According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the mother of the deceased unborn is in critical condition after shots from a passing vehicle struck the victim in the abdomen.
Gibson said six people total were inside a vehicle traveling eastbound when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 84.
Five people were struck by gun fire, he said.
An initial investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle left Crowley entering the interstate.
Gibson said as the victim’s vehicle neared Mile Marker 84, multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling the same direction which then fled the scene.
The victim’s vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.
There have been no arrest in the case so far, Gibson said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Acadia parish Sheriff’s Office at 788-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.
Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

