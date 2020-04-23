Important dates set for Rayne High School students, grads

RAYNE - Rayne High School parents and students have been given plans to continue the 2019-2020 school year despite the school campus remaining closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions and stay at home protocols set forth by the Governor.

In an official announcement released Monday by school officials, it states:

“In order to allow our students to continue their academic progress during these times, Rayne High School teachers will create packets of work for students to complete. These packets will allow students to continue their educational track and remain on pace to transition to the next school year.

“Student packets can be picked up in the horseshoe in front of Rayne High on Monday and Tuesday, April 27 and 28, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Packets will be handed to your vehicle -- no need to get out of your vehicle.

“Also, we will also collect all school textbooks and any school materials needed to be returned to school.”

Seniors

Any senior who did not pick up their cap and gown last month can do so on Wednesday, April 29, in the horseshoe drive at Rayne High in front of the main office building.

Pick up will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. You can remain in your vehicle and the package will be handed to you.

Ring Ceremony

While continuing to adhere to mandated guidelines, Rayne High School will host a modified ring ceremony on Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the RHS horseshoe drive.

Vehicles containing the student, two parents, and a driver will drive into the horseshoe, stopping in front of the main office; at which time, parents and student will exit vehicle. All will walk through a ceremonial arch, presented their graduation ring when a picture will be taken, and then continue walking down the sidewalk towards Polk Street where their driver will pick them up.

The procession will continue until all students have received their ring.

Graduation

The date for Rayne High’s 2020 graduation was set for May 13 since the start of the school year. But with the campus remaining closed for the remaining school year, that date has not been verified with the extended stay at home order advanced until April 30.

The school has announced the following fpr graduation:

“The options being considering are dependent upon the mandated executive orders. If the stay at home orders remain in place, a traditional ceremony will not occur. However, RHS is committed to honoring our graduates. We will do our best to ensure we do have a dignified ceremony before the end of May to recognize and honor our 2020 graduates.

“As soon as these plans are confirmed, we will communicate that information to everyone. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”