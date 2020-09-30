Important 2020 election dates slated for November election

Aside from COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura, another subject weighing heavy in the news is the upcoming elections slated for November 3.

The U.S. president and important congressional seats up in the air, in addition to a number of judgeships, local city marshal races and a number of state amendments.

The following is a list of all the dates to know for the rest of this election cycle, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

November 3 election — Presidential general and open congressional primary:

Oct. 5 — Last day to register for the November election in-person or by mail

Oct. 13 — Last day to register for the November election through GeauxVote online registration

Oct. 16-27 — EARLY VOTING for the Nov. 3 election. (Excludes Sunday Oct. 18 and Oct. 25)

Oct. 30 — Last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election (By 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — Last day for registrars of voters to receive voted mail ballots. (By 4:30 p.m.)

Nov. 3 — ELECTION DAY

December 5 election — General and Congressional runoffs:

Nov. 4 — Last day to register for the Dec. election in-person or by mail

Nov. 14 — Last day to register for the December election through GeauxVote online registration

Nov. 20-28 — EARLY VOTING for the Dec. 5 election. (Excludes Sunday Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day, and Acadian Day, Friday Nov. 27)

Proper identification required for registering to vote is one of the following documents:

• a current La. driver’s license;

• a current Louisiana ID card;

• a birth certificate; or

• Baptismal certificate.

The registrar’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 568 NW Court Circle.

Acadia Parish Registrar Billie Meyer adds that, following the court-ordered emergency election plan, early voting has been extended to Oct. 16 through 27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

Proper identification required to vote early is a current driver’s license or Louisiana ID card and voter identification card.

Anyone requiring assistance during early voting or when they go to their voting precinct is required to bring a physician’s certificate or excuse stating the reason assistance is needed.

This document is to be given to the registrar or to the commissioner in charge to be delivered to the registrar.

For additional information, please call the registrar’s office at 788-8841.