Houma nursing director tells Rotarians of COVID experiences

Six months in and there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

What is known is that it is contagious and it can be deadly, according to Terasita McNabb, vice president of nursing at Terrebonne Medical Center in Houma. McNabb, who is also president of the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma, spoke via Zoom to the Rotary Club of Rayne recently, complimenting the club on “sticking to Zoom and not endangering each other by gathering for in-person meetings.”

A nurse for 35 years, 18 of which she spent in the Critical Care Unit, McNabb is now an administrator at TMC, located less than an hour from New Orleans, once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana.

Though the hospital did not get as many patients from New Orleans as anticipated, “at the height of the pandemic, we had 35 patients a day in the hospital in Critical Care,” she said. “And we’ve never seen patients as sick as these patients were — and we’d never seen a virus attack as many organs as this virus did.”

As the number of patients continued to climb during the first few weeks of the outbreak, many hospitals were scrambling to rent ventilators and stock up on personal protective equipment (PPE), “Fortunately we never got to that situation,” McNabb said. But there were preparations.

“Fortunately, I never had to make the decision as to who got a ventilator and who didn’t, but we did have to come up with a policy for that,” she said. “That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and thank goodness it never came to that.”

Personnel is a major problem during the pandemic. While “floor nurses” will attend to numerous patients during the course of a day, nurses assigned to a COVID-19 patient attend to only that patient to reduce the possibility of spread.

Fortunately, according to NcNabb, the hospital’s Engineering Department came up with a way to keep the “brains” of the ventilators outside the actual patient rooms — thus, reducing personal contact between the nurses and the patients — and devised a method of using fans to create “negative pressure” in Critical Care rooms, lessening the burden on the Intensive Care Unit.

But there’s still the psychological impact of the isolation on patients to deal with.

“Most of the COVID-19 patients in ICU are really unaware of being quarantined because they are sedated,” she said. “Those in the Critical Care rooms upstairs, though … And it’s as bad for the families as it is for the patients.”

But the method of treatment has changed, according to McNabb.

“At first, we were putting patients on ventilators as quickly as possible,” she said. “We’ve since learned that it’s best to keep them off the ventilators as long as possible.

“And the virus doesn’t seem to be as deadly now,” she added. “Either it’s mutated or the treatment is getting better.”

The patient population also is changing, McNabb said.

“The average age of our patients in the beginning was in the 80s – mostly nursing home residents,” she said. “Now the average age is in the 60s. Last week we had a 26-year-old who died of the virus.”

A common misconception, according to McNabb, is that hospitals are being paid extra if patients are diagnosed with COVID-19.

“That’s untrue,” she said. “The majority of the COVID-19 patients are Medicare and Medicare pays only a (predetermined) payment for treatment. It takes a lot of resources to treat a COVID-19 patients. We don’t get extra money. We probably lose money.”

On treatments, McNabb said the hospital has “never had any success” with hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted early on as a treatment for the virus.

“We have seen some success with (a drug) used to treat Ebola,” she said. “However, this has to be administered within four days of infection” and other requirements must be met. It is a 5-day, IV treatment that must be followed through to the end, she added.

For the layman, a cloth mask is good, she said. An N95 mask is better, if it is fitted.

COVID-19 is most infectious four days before and four days after the patient becomes symptomatic, she said.

“If someone here tests positive, we send them home for 10 days,” she said. “We don’t retest because you can test positive for up to a month after you have it.”

Going forward, McNabb said the best thing to do is to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I feel like a vaccine can be done by the end of the year, but it probably won’t be available for the public,” she said. “It’ll be given first to front-line workers then to high-risk people.”

But she said she compares any prospective COVID-19 shot to the flu shot.” I got the flu shot last year and I still caught the flu,” she said. “Only the symptoms weren’t as bad.”

As to long-term effects, “We really haven’t admitted anyone back with something they didn’t have before” they came in for COVID-19, she said. “But it’s still early. We may not have seen the long-term effects.”

Asked if she had any advice, McNabb said: “Be patient and wear a mask. It’s not so much to protect you but to protect others. A mask will not stop all of the viral spread, but it will help to decrease it.”

While the “social distancing” policies have been lessened and, for many, ignored and/or not enforced, McNabb said it works.

After averaging 30 to 35 COVID patents a day since March, “On July 4, we had three COVID patients in the hospital,” she said. “Two weeks later – that’s the incubation time – we were back at 30 patients. Ant that’s because of all the big gatherings for The Fourth.”