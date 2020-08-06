Article Image Alt Text

Tyler Mouton

Home invasion charges filed

Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:36pm
FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL
CROWLEY

A Crowley man has been charged with home invasion after he allegedly entered a residence and struck the resident.
According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers were called to the 300 block of Magnolia Street Tuesday at about 9 a.m. Tuesday regarding a subject who had entered the residence without permission and proceeded to commit battery on a victim there.
Police noticed several wounds that indicated the battery had occurred.
The victim identified the intruder as Tyler Mouton, 21, who, at one time, had resided at the residence but had not lived there for more than five years.
According to the victim, Mouton entered the house and proceeded to strike him with a closed fist.
Officers later located Mouton around the East Hargrave area. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Acadia Parish Jail where he was booked on home invasion charges.
Later Tuesday, police were notified at about 10:10 p.m. concerning shots fired in the area of the John N. John Overpass.
Responding officers were unable to locate anything in the area but, thanks to surveillance from a nearby business, a person of interest may be identified, according to Broussard.

