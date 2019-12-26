Article Image Alt Text

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Sponsors for the recent, widely-attended Holiday Business After Hours at the Grand Opera House were, seated from left, Elisabet Trahan, Heather Trahan Deshotel, Allie Leblanc, Stephanie Martinez-Hernandez, Britney Benoit, Alisha Ancellet and Darcy Desselle; standing from left, Troy Breaux, Steve Mire, Carla Thevis, Chad Gielen , Scott Soileu, Trey “Frank” Jabusch, Ken Dugas, Nathan Trahan, Denise McClure, Chee Chee Gielen, Daniel Fontenot, Kim Gielen and Gus Bereza. An estimated 300-plus local and area Chamber of Commerce members and guests attended the annual event.

Article Image Alt Text

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce board members present for the recent Holiday Business After Hours at The Grand Opera House included, seated from left, Angelique Credeur, Claire Benoit, Kelli Dore, Amy Thibodeaux, April Mixon and Melinda Malmay; standing from left, Megan Malmay Duhon, Jeremiah Meck, Glenn Dailey, Lee Lawrence, Jackie Loewer, Daniel Nugier, Kyle Gordon and Chance Henry.

Holiday Business After Hours held

Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:04am

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019