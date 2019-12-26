Holiday Business After Hours held

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Sponsors for the recent, widely-attended Holiday Business After Hours at the Grand Opera House were, seated from left, Elisabet Trahan, Heather Trahan Deshotel, Allie Leblanc, Stephanie Martinez-Hernandez, Britney Benoit, Alisha Ancellet and Darcy Desselle; standing from left, Troy Breaux, Steve Mire, Carla Thevis, Chad Gielen , Scott Soileu, Trey “Frank” Jabusch, Ken Dugas, Nathan Trahan, Denise McClure, Chee Chee Gielen, Daniel Fontenot, Kim Gielen and Gus Bereza. An estimated 300-plus local and area Chamber of Commerce members and guests attended the annual event.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce board members present for the recent Holiday Business After Hours at The Grand Opera House included, seated from left, Angelique Credeur, Claire Benoit, Kelli Dore, Amy Thibodeaux, April Mixon and Melinda Malmay; standing from left, Megan Malmay Duhon, Jeremiah Meck, Glenn Dailey, Lee Lawrence, Jackie Loewer, Daniel Nugier, Kyle Gordon and Chance Henry.