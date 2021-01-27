Help needed locating attempted murder suspect

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braylin Lemon.

On January 21, 2021, Lemon was involved in a disturbance related to a domestic issue in Meadows Apt. complex. During the disturbance Lemon brandished a firearm and began shooting multiple times, striking three people. He then fled the scene on foot.

Lemon is described as a black male, 18 years of age, 5’7” in height and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 103 N. Romero in Carencro.

Braylin Lemon is wanted for 3 counts of Attempted second degree murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Braylin Lemon, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.