Groundbreaking ceremony held for Duson’s Cane Place Subdivision

DUSON - During morning groundbreaking ceremonies held Thursday, Sept. 24, Cane Place Subdivision was welcomed to the Duson community.

The Can Place Subdivision will be a two-phase project on a 28-acre plot of land across from Duson Town Hall on Toby Mouton Road.

The site will feature 102 plots, each having a brand-new home which will be built by D.R. Horton, Inc. The building project will commence in the summer of 2021 and will last until 2024.

“We are excited by this new development and whit is means for the Town of Duson and Acadia Parish,” stated Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux.

Developer for the project is J. Breaux Enterprises, LLC, with owner Jeremy Breaux.

The Director of Planning is Bonnie Anderson and CFP is Meagan BOurheois.

The engineer of record is Chad Roussel of Ragin Engineering.

The home builder is D.R. Horton, Inc., with Leslie Guilliken as city manager.

Joey Stelly is Land Development Project Manager, with Chelsy B. Gravouilla is Land Acquisition Assistant.