Gasoline thief sought by Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for theft.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating several reports of fuel theft that occurred in the Gumpoint Road vicinity in Branch.

The thefts all occurred at the same location dating back to the beginning of March.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing fuel. He is described as a white male with a tall, medium build. He was seen driving a two-tone Ford SUV.

It is estimated that several hundred gallons were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.