Gas leak in Richard area quickly contained

A pipeline blowout occurred about noon Wednesday in a field off of Atteberry Road, off of Louisiana Highway 370, east of Louisiana Highway 13 South, in the Richard area.

A Ritchie Fire District firefighter said a call was made to the state Department of Environmental Quality and the State Police Hazard Materials and that they were on their way to the scene.

Traffic was blocked off at La. 13 South onto Atteberry Road.

Responding to the incident were units from Ritchie Fire Department, Richard Fire Department, Acadia Parish Fire District 4 and the Acadia Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:55 the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the the pipeline had been turned off, the area was cleared and the roads were open.