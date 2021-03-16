At the invitation of OneCrowley, Rev. Lawrence Levy and The Hood Hospital Street Ministry brought their “Funeral Is Cancelled” production back to the streets of Crowley Saturday and, though attendance was not what organizers had hoped for, Levy’s powerful message of community unity hit home for those who did attend.

The program aims to bring awareness of gun violence in cities across Acadiana and has been held recently in Abbeville and just about 10 days earlier, in Crowley. The group was headed north to Shreveport on Sunday.

The previous event in Crowley was held after a 21-year-man was injured in one of two shootings on Feb. 24. That man’s mother, Natalie Dugas, spoke to the crowd before Levy’s presentation.

“My son is in a Lafayette hospital with seven bullets in him, including one in the back of his head,” Dugas said. “We need to make a change here. We need to be the change here.”

During the reenactment of street violence, Levy walks around “bloodied” bodies lying on the street, including a mother holding her son, a man dead from alcohol and a woman from drugs, and several scenes of men holding guns standing over their victims.

And while Levy’s presentation included the problem of racism – there was a scene of a white police officer standing over a “dead” black man and even a Klansman, complete in white silk robes and a hood and holding an assault rifle – he noted that most of the shootings in the area involve black-on-black crime.

“If you say Black Lives Matter and you get mad at a white cop who shoots a black man but you don’t get mad at a black man who shoots another black man, then black lives don’t matter to you,” he said.

Walking over to the Klansman, Levy said, “When you (hold your fist up) and holler, ‘Black Power,’ it ain’t no different than this.”

While he noted that the lack of parenting is much to blame, he added, “All of us, we are the reason why there is so much violence. We must cancel racism. We must cancel police brutality. We must cancel black-on-black crimes.

“Crowley, wake up! Parents have to stop being afraid of their kids.”

Levy’s presentation stressed the power of love – love of community and love of one another, whether black, white, young or old.

“Find a way for the young and the seasoned to intertwine,” he said. “Find a way to help one another. This is not a problem that can be handled alone.”

Concluding the presentation, Levy invited the gathering inside the “crime tape” that had been strung up around the tableau. There, they joined hands and prayed for peace in the community.

Saturday’s event began with a parade from the Martin Luther King Center east on Hutchinson Avenue to the parking area between North Avenue E and North Avenue F.

Representing OneCrowley, Emily Stoma, board member, thanked the many sponsors but noted, “I can’t see any excuse why there are not more people out here.”

Reginald Richard, OneCrowley president, added his appreciation to the hundred or so people who did turn out.

“We have to take this on,” he said of the street violence in Crowley, “We have to face this as one community.”

Katie Alleman, another OneCrowley board member, added, “We will take back our streets, one way or another.”

Before Levy’s presentation, Camron Dugar offered a moving praise dance.

Acadia Parish youth also had the opportunity to sign up for paid internships and work experience at a hiring event held in conjunction with Levy’s presentation by Acadiana Workforce Solutions.