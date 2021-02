On Wednesday, March 10, Love of Christ Baptist Church in Crowley, in cooperation with Second Harvest Food Bank, will distribute free food boxes on a first come, first served basis.

The distribution will begin at noon and will last until all boxes are distributed. The boxes will include fruit, meat and cheese.

No identification or proof of income is required.

The church is located at 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave.

For more information call (337) 329-1331.