Flags donated to North Crowley Elementary

Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:26am
CROWLEY

Due to COVID restraints, students at North Crowley Elementary say “The Pledge of Allegiance” in their classrooms for Morning Meeting. Flags for each classroom were donated recently by Crowley firefighter/local business owner Chad Monceaux. On hand for the donation were, front row from left, A’miah Breaux, Chayla Wiltz, Harrison James, Maritza Cardenas; middle row, North Crowley Principal Pamela Dequeant, Ne’vaeh Solomon, Kylin Robinson, Kinley Robison, Kendall Roberts; back row, Monceaux, Jazalyn Breaux, Milah Woods, Da’mya Hulen, Andre’ Smith, Ayana Castillo and Lily Ordogne.

