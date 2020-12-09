Fiberglass reinforced plastic uses explained to Lions Club

Crowley Lions learned of a local firm with international reach that manufactures fiberglass grating, handrails, ladders, structural systems and more.

Kentec Composites, founded in 1998 in Houston as a distributor of fiberglass grating, routinely ships out high-quality fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products for industrial, commercial and residential use on a global scale, according to Corey Faulk, business development and marketing director.

“We – the Crowley plant – are the fiberglass fabrication division of the company,” said Faulk. “We are the main facility as far as fabricators.

“With our own production facilities, Kentec is in a good position to have all of our products under strict quality control.”

The Crowley facility employs 14 fabricators, six salespersons and a pair of engineers. It is located at 1905 Highway 13 N.

Faulk explained that FRPs can be more desirable in environments such as Louisiana because, unlike steel, it doesn’t rust. He showed photos of oil rigs in the Gulf with platforms constructed of mostly FRP products. He added that a number of docks and marinas along coastal areas of the country also are constructed of figerglass reinforced plastic.

One of the latest projects undertaken by Kentec is the construction of FRP boxes for truck, particularly trucks hauling a refrigerated products.

“Products are made to the highest standards with the highest quality of raw materials,” Faulk said.