FEMA will open a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center at the Southside Community Center in Rayne Saturday.

Those affected by Hurricane Laura can get guidance on FEMA assistance.

Visitors must strictly follow all COVID safety measures, wearing face coverings and following social distancing rules.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. No appointment is needed.

The Center is located at 403 Fourth St. in Rayne