FEMA Disaster Recovery Center now open in Rayne

RAYNE LOCATION NOW OPEN - The Southside Community Center of Rayne, located at 403 Third Street, is now serving as a FEMA drive-through Disaster Recovery Center. Anyone affected by Hurricane Laura can get guidance and apply for FEMA assistance between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. No appointment is needed for the drive-through service. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)