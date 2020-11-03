Estherwood completes sale of gas system

The natural gas system in the village of Estherwood now belongs to CenterPoint Energy.

Representatives of the company were in Estherwood Monday morning for the official transfer and payment.

“They’re taking over today,” said Mayor Don Popp. “This is going to be a good thing for the people of Estherwood.”

Popp said some of the gas lines in the village date back to 1944 and replacing them would have cost upwards of $1 million.

“And there are no grants for that,” he added. “That would have bankrupted Estherwood.”

Since the gas system is a revenue-producing asset, approval of the citizenry was required before the sale could be approved.

“The election was supposed to be held in July but it was pushed back by COVID,” Popp explained. “So we’re a little late getting this done.”

The vote on the proposition was held on Saturday, Aug. 15.

“Not one person voted against it,” Popp said.

Election returns showed that 89 Estherwood residents — roughly 18 percent of the registered voters — cast ballots in that election and, indeed, all 89 voted in favor of the sale.

The village also needed the approval of the bond commission and other state agencies, according to the mayor

Representatives of CenterPoint on hand for the transfer and sale Monday morning included Senior Marketing Consultant Suzette Johnson, Operations Specialist Christe Singleton, Director of Operations Matthew Smith, Marketing Consultant Alaina Segura, Area Manager Lindy Broussard and District Director Scott Faulk.

Joining Popp from Estherwood was Village Clerk Floy Smith.