Eleven indicted on local charges

Nearly a dozen indictments were handed down by the Acadia Parish Grand Jury Monday related to what police believe are gang-related shootings in the city.

Police say they believe two gangs are at the center of the shootings in Crowley and some of those gang members are minors.

Detectives have spent months working the cases and said they expect more indictments and arrests in the future.

Of the 11 indicted, two teenagers are accused of killing 17-year-old Emori Carter on May 15, 2020.

Deandrea Citizen, 16, of Crowley and Azuri Willis, 17, of Opelousas were both charged with first-degree murder in Carter’s death.

Carter’s homicide was Crowley’s first in 2020. Carter, 17, was walking on West 10th Street when he was fatally shot by gunfire from a moving vehicle.

Xavien Jermaine Freeman, 17, has also been charged in Carter’s death, booked with one count of first-degree murder in November 2020.

There were also three first-degree murder indictments handed down in the August, 2020, death of Vontre “Snoog” Phillips.

Phillips, 15, was shot to death at approximately 6 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2020. He was shot multiple times as he lay in bed inside his residence in the 1800 block of Harry Fuselier Street in Crowley.

Indicted Monday were Davone Joseph and Deondre Detron Felix, both 19 and both of Crowley. Two other men were also indicted, but police have requested that their names be withheld pending arrest.

Joseph was also indicted for attempted first-degree murder for the last shooting in Crowley, which left 21-year-old Paul Dugar with life-threatening injuries.

That shooting was the second of two that happened only 30 minutes apart on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 23. Joseph had been arrested and charged with the shooting that night.

He is currently being held in the Acadia Parish jail on bonds totaling $350,000.

“They’re 16, 17 years old. They should be in high school playing football, not having to get buried Capt. Malissa Withers said of the victims.

But it’s not only teenagers. Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said one minor is accused of six attempted murder charges.

Broussard said a number of those indicted on Monday are juveniles. However, if adjudicated as adults,, they can be arrested and incarcerated in the parish jail.

Police are asking legislators for held, saying laws aren’t strict enough when it comes to minors facing serious charges.

Broussard said officers from the U.S. Marshal’s Office are going to assist Crowley Police in rounding up the suspect. A number of arrests are expected in the coming days.