Drugs, guns seized in traffic stop

Narcotics and several stolen weapons were seized following a traffic stop on Interstate 10 here recently.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said two men — 20-year-old Tyjajuan Antoine of Baton Rouge and 25-year-old Patrick Talbot Lake Charles, are facing multiple charges.

According to reports, Rayne Police working a speed enforcement detail on I-10 East near mile marker 90 stopped a vehicle clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on Aug. 13.

Antoine was reportedly driving the car with Talbert seated beside him in the front seat.

After questioning, Antoine reportedly surrendered a clear bag of marinjaua from his pants pocket and 10 oxycodone 10mg pills from inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered other items including 14 grams of marijuana, five packets of synthetic marijuana, a digital scale and two 9mm handguns, one allegedly stolen from Baton Rouge.

Antoine was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (oxycodone) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also issued citations for several traffic violations.

Talbert was charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.