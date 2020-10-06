Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclaimed; vigil planned

By proclamation signed recently at city hall, Mayor Tim Monceaux is calling upon the citizens of Crowley to join in the national observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Defined as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another,” domestic violence is not confined to any group or groups of people, but cuts across all economic, racial and societal barriers.

One in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls, an average of nearly 15 calls per minute.

To help bring awareness, Shonnetta Green, a survivor of domestic violence, is spearheading an effort to make Crowley and the surrounding area aware of domestic violence through her group “Shattered, But Not Broken.”

Through her efforts, a candlelight vigil — “Take Back the Night” — will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Crowley Police Station.

The public is invited to attend and participate in this event, which will start with a march beginning at the walking track behind Crowley Kindergarten.