Dispose of hazardous waste Saturday

Household cleaners, swimming pool chemicals, paint, automotive fluids, rechargeable batteries and electronics should not be placed in trash or recycling containers nor should it be placed out for brush and bulk collection.

So how do you get rid of it?

Acadia Parish will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Oct. 31.

From 8 a.m. until noon, residents can bring any hazardous waste to the Rice Arena at 159 Cherokee Drive.

All participants must present a photo ID with Acadia Parish address.

Accepted items include:

• Automotive products, including used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, fuel, car battery, tires (without rims).

• Paint products, including paint, paint thinner and solvents, spray cans, brush cleaners, paint strippers, lacquers, wood sealers, turpentine.

• Gardening products, including insect killer (pesticide/fertilizer), weed killer, unclean sprayers and spreaders.

• Cleaning products, including drain cleaner, degreaser and oven cleaner, bleach, ammonia, cleaning solvents and spot remover, cleaner concentrates (liquid/powder).

• Pool chemicals, including acids and chlorine.

• Glue and solvents, thermometers, mercury items.

• Fluorescent bulbs and compact bulbs

Items not accepted during the event include:

• Radioactive waste, including smoke detectors.

• PCB oil or light ballasts.

• Dioxin containing waste.

• Explosives, including gun powder/blasting caps.

• DEA listed prescription drugs.

• Bio-hazardous medical waste.

• Municipal garbage.