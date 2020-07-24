Diocese makes statement on former volunteer arrested on child pornography charges

A Ville Platte man affiliated with the Diocese of Lafayette is facing child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal charges.

The Attorney General’s office has confirmed that Isac Calderon-Sierra has been taken into custody at the Rapides Parish Jail on a fugitive warrant.

Calderon-Sierra was a member of a youth group at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Ville Platte.

On Thursday, the Diocese of Lafayette said that Calderon was a former volunteer for an inter-parochial youth group that met at Our Lady Queen of All Saints Church. During the time he was a volunteer, the diocese says they never received any complaints in connection with that group.

The Diocese says that Calderon-Sierra “never had any opportunity to be alone with any youth” during their gatherings.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the Diocese says it will have no further comment on the matter.