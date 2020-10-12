Delta ravages Acadia, area

Back-to-back hurricanes in a span of six weeks left parts of Louisiana blanketed this past weekend with tarpaulins, mangled metal and downed power lines.

Utility crews fanned out across the battered southwestern part of the state to restore electricity in the wake of Hurricane Delta.

Only pockets of power remained across Acadia Parish through the weekend with Crowley and Rayne officials estimating “it’ll be days” before power is fully restored.

Delta, a former Category 4 hurricane in the Caribbean and then a major hurricane at Category 3 force later on as it churned across the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall mid-afternoon Friday.

Power outages topped out at 800,000 at the peak of the storm as it raged inland. By Sunday morning, there were over 450,000 customers still without power from Texas to Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.

At least 10,000 utility workers were sent out to start restoring power to residents, The Associated Press said.

In Crowley, Mayor Tim Monceaux reported that 100 percent of residents were without power Monday morning. He said transmission lines coming into the city will likely hamper restoration of electricity for a number of days.

On Sunday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the first death related to Delta — an 86-year-old man in St. Martin Parish.