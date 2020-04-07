Delcambre man arrested in ‘execution’ of neighbor’s pet

Friday morning at around 8:30, Edrick LeBlanc of Delcambre was arrested for allegedly killing Wrigley, a three-year-old Goldendoodle.

LeBlanc was charged with one count of cruelty to animals, which is a felony. His bond was set at $12,000. If convicted, LeBlanc could face jail time and be fined as much as $5,000.

Wrigley’s body was found floating in a drainage ditch at the end of Country Drive Road, next to Landry Park in Delcambre. There was a gun shot to his head.

The dog belonged to the Broussard family of Delcambre. It went missing last Thursday when Hollie Broussard let it out of the house so it could do its business. It never returned home.

Her family looked for Wrigley down the dead end road and searched south of Delcambre and in the Delcambre city limits. Wrigley was found dead at the end of Country Drive Road four days later.

Hollie called the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to report the killing of Wrigley.

It took only two days for the detectives to find the alleged killer.

According to Hollie, LeBlanc has already made a threat against Wrigley for going into his yard. The LeBlancs live four houses down from the Broussard house.

Broussard said that still does not give LeBlanc the right to allegedly shoot their dog.

“My husband talked to Mr. Edrick on March 24 and apologized for Wrigley running down to his house,” said Hollie. “He had every opportunity then to ask us to please do a better job of keeping Wrigley in our yard. He could have called the police or animal control. He did not have to do this.”

“How could someone who is a grandfather do that?” asked Hollie.

The Broussard family plans to file a civil lawsuit against LeBlanc for allegedly shooting Wrigley. On Friday, they hired an attorney.

She wanted to thank everyone who helped her family search for Wrigley. She also praised the work of Sgt. Josh Hebert and deputy Lon Hargrave for their compassion. A big thank you went to Wittington Vetinary Clinic in Abbeville for performing the necropsy (dog autopsy) on Wrigley.

“Wrigley was part of our family. This will have a major effect on our two older children, me and my husband (Phillip),” said Hollie.