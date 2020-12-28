Deceased Church Point officer to be listed on D.C. memorial

Late Church Point Police Department Capt. Kevin Trahan, who passed away from COVID-19 complications this past summer, will be included on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

CPPD Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said, “I have been notified that Captain Kevin Trahan has been approved for inclusion to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will be a formal dedication on May 13, 2021, at the 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil held during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.”

Thibodeaux also stated that he was presented with a plaque for Trahan's Medal of Honor Award, and Trahan was also inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum.

“None of this replaces the loss we feel in this department without him, but it gives him the great honor that he deserved for his unselfish devotion to his law enforcement career and also to the citizens of Church Point and Acadia Parish, which were protected by him,” Thibodeaux stated.