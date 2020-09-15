Debris removal continues this week

The contractor hired by the city is continuing with debris removal this week, according to a statement released by Crowley City Hall on Saturday.

Construction debris — building materials, dry wall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing, etc. — will be picked up this week, subject to Hurricane Sally not impacting the area.

After the construction debris is removed, the contractor will be making a second pass to remove vegetation debris — tree branches, leaves, logs, etc.

Citizens should make sure debris is placed near the curb.