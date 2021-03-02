Article Image Alt Text

Crowley woman sought in hit-and-run incident in Rayne

Tue, 03/02/2021 - 4:05pm
RAYNE

A Crowley woman is being sought in connection with a recent hit-and-run incident in Rayne.
According to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly, on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 8:05 p.m., the Rayne Police Department was notified of a motor vehicle crash with a motorized bicycle on U.S. Highway 90 near Seventh Street. Officers learned the bicycle was traveling west on Hwy. 90 when it was struck from the rear by an older model Toyota Camry driven by Marie Ozone, 46, of Kathy Meadows, Crowley.
Thomas Blake Touchet, 56, sustained moderate injuries when struck by the car. Ozone, who reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, is not believed to have suffered any injuries during the accident.
Touchet was cited for not having a light on the back of his bicycle. Ozone was cited for limitation on passing bicycle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. An arrest warrant also was obtained for felony hit-and-run with a $25,000 bond set by Commissioner Andre Doguet.
Officers are searching for Ozone. Stelly asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 789-TIPS.

