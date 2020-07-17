Crowley Together, Love of Christ Church set ‘Day of Community Consciousness, Giving’

Crowley Together, the newly formed group with the goal of uniting all sections of Crowley as one, will host a huge community outreach program from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Love of Christ Baptist Church.

Dubbed “A Day of Community Consciousness and Giving,” the day-long program will feature a number of events for all ages.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted throughout the day by members of the Louisiana Army National Guard.

A voter registration booth and a Census booth will be on site as will personnel from United Health Care to assist citizens with Medicare / Medicaid applications and information.

In addition, free fruits, vegetables and milk will be distributed while supplies last.

“There’s no reason for anybody to go hungry this weekend,” District 1 Police Juror Walter Andrus said during Tuesday night’s meeting. “Plus, if you think you might be sick, come out and get tested.”

Love of Christ Baptist Church is located at 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave. The event is open to everyone.