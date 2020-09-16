Crowley-Rayne Industrial Park water system ‘not compliant’

There’s a water problem at the Crowley-Rayne Industrial Park and it’s going to cost the parish about $150,000 to fix it.

Created in 1977 just off U.S. 90 between Crowley and Rayne, the park represents a joint venture of the City of Rayne and the parish Police Jury.

The police jury owns the property and the infrastructure and Rayne provides the water for the park’s 500,000 gallon water storage tank.

In February, the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, conducted a sanitary survey inspection of the City of Rayne Water System. That inspection included the Crowley-Rayne Industrial Park’s water system.

“To our knowledge, this was the first inspection in many years and the Department of Health was not even aware of the system,” said Brett Bayard of Mader Engineering.

“One of the findings of the inspection was that parts of the park’s water system do not comply with current regulations. Specifically, the ground storage tank provided for fire protection is no longer a compliant water connection.”

In other words, the water from the storage tank is not potable, Bayard explained. And the police jury is responsible for major repairs at the park.

Bayard, Henry and parish Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Borill met with representatives of the Department of Health and the City of Rayne to discuss possible remedies.

“The only option that met both the fire protection demands and the Department of Health regulations was to provide separate fire protection and potable water systems,” Bayard said.

This will include isolating the ground storage tank from the potable water system with dual check valves, according to the engineer.

The storage tank will provide the water for fire protection and a separate line will provide the potable water.

Asked about a time frame, Bayard replied, “When we talked to them on August 20 (a Thursday), they sounded like they wanted it done by Monday.”

“I told them I couldn’t authorize that by myself and that we had to bring it to the full jury,” Henry added.

The jury voted unanimously to authorize Mader Engineering to seek bids for the project immediately.