Crowley program nationally accredited

The Crowley Main Street Program has received national accreditation for 2020.

The Crowley Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

“We are excited to once again receive National Accreditation for Crowley Main Street. To be recognized nationally for the work we are doing is a testament to all the hard work of our board of directors, volunteers, and the small businesses that support us,” said Jill Habetz, president of the Crowley Main Street Advisory Board.

“The mayor and city administration also played a huge role in our ability to achieve national accreditation by supporting the program with staff support and working with us on main street projects.

“Downtown Crowley has seen tremendous growth over the last 20 years. It’s been an exciting time to see our historic buildings being restored, new businesses open on main street, and new events take place downtown that bring our community together. As a board, we hope to continue that momentum.”

Crowley Main Street Program is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

All Main Street America Accredited programs meet a set of National Accreditation Standards of Performance as outlined by the National Main Street Center