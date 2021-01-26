Crowley police officer arrested

A former Crowley Police Officer has been charged with battery and malfeasance in office following an alleged incident at the police station.

Ashlee Joyce McElroy, 27, was booked on Jan. 18 with second-degree battery and malfeasance in connection with an incident involving a person in her custody, according to records from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said McElroy, who had been a patrol officer for two years, was placed on administrative leave after the incident came to light in early April 2020.

He explained that COVID restrictions infringed the internal affairs board’s ability to meet in a timely manner or file for an extension.

“State law says you must request a 60-day extension from the civil service board if you cannot complete (the investigation) which, to my knowledge, that was not available due to the restrictions of Phase 1,” he said.

McElroy resigned from the department in October and moved to another state.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, McElroy surrendered to authorities. Her bond was set at $35,000.

According to Louisiana Statues, a person can get up to 13 years in prison if found guilty on both charges