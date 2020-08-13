Crowley City Court proceedings: July 21

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Tuesday, July 21:

• John Gabriel, 29, Josey Street, Crowley: animals running at large, guilty, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Quanterrus M. Guidry, 21, East Russell Avenue, Welsh: driver’s license - never had, no contest, $270 fine and court costs.

• Tyerice Harmon, 21, East Andrus Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Melanie G. Harris, 51, Ike B Street, Lafayette: improper backing, $220 fine and court costs.

• Davante Mikle, 19, Noon Street, Crowley: following too close w/accident, guilty, $260 fine and court costs; child restraint, guilty, $50 fine and court costs.

• Murphy Reed, 40, West 10th Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Devin Rogers, 20, Howard Street, Iota: theft by fraud, no contest under Art. 894, $295 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Joseph G. Savoie Jr., 28, Horn Drive, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal, guilty, $220 fine and court costs.

• Connor J. Simon, 21, Grand Coulee Road, Iota: hit and run, guilty, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Tracy Thomas, 46, Evangeline Lane, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, no contest, $235 fine and court costs or seven days in jail.

• James Linwood Vincent, 18, May Street, Crowley: simple battery, guilty, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Ashley Andrus, 32, West Northern Avenue, Crowley: animals running at large, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Rodney J. Boudreaux II, 45, Fifth Street, Jennings: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Lance P. Cashi, 24, Railroad Avenue, Mermentau: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Iesha Clark, 28, Ross Avenue, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, improper backing w/accident, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Ternetria George, 25, Finola Drive, Crowley: tinted windows, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tyler L. Guerrero, 27, West 15th Street, Crowley: animals running at large, rabies immunization, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Timmy T. Harmon, 31, West Eighth Street, Crowley: criminal damage, simple assault, fugitive - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Shannon Istre, 36, South Avenue O, Crowley: animals running at large, fugitive - $100 contempt fee.

• Joseph P. Lafleur, 36, Crowley-Eunice Highway, Crowley: theft by fraud, theft, fugitive - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Brent Leger, 41, Country Acres Lane, Rayne: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Christopher Moore, 44, Clay Street, Crowley: simple battery, criminal mischief, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Jared Christopher Ortego, 41, Clifford Avenue, Eunice: theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $100 contempt fee.

• Marcus Paul Penn II, 36, Lovell Street, Crowley: tinted windows, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tyrone Robinson, 32, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Brooklyn A. Rudd, 19, Constantine Drive, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Chad Savoy, 39, East Cedar, Crowley: failure to signal turn, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Alicia D. Schexnider, 43, Fifth Street, Gueydan: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Darius Senegal, 19, Lyman Avenue, Rayne: discharging firearm in city limits, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Bethany Welch, 26, South Eastern Avenue, Crowley: maintenance and cleanliness of property, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The names of the following persons were forwarded to the Office of Motor Vehicles for suspension of their licenses for failure to appear:

• Jessie C. Banks Jr., 52, West Park Avenue, Eunice: failure to stop w/accident.

• Cedric D. Batiste, 32, Seventh Street, Rayne: failure to stop, license plate (burnt light), driver’s license in possession.

• Billy Beverly, 64, Alyson Drive, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, unsafe vehicle, failure to report an accident.

• Aaron Jerome Boudreaux, 32, Synott Road, Houston, Texas: reckless operation.

• Walshanna Byers, 29, Westwood Drive, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident.

• Reginald Carney, 37, West Brookstown Road, Baton Rouge: reckless operation.

• Cody B. Comeaux, 30, South Avenue G, Crowley: careless operation.

• Destiny Sage Cooper, 27, California Street, Estherwood: improper lane use/change/driving left of center w/accident.

• Jessica Cormier, California Street, Estherwood: improper parking - fire zone.

• Darren Deshotel, 31, Des Cannes Highway, Iota: failure to signal turn, improper lane use/change/driving left of center.

• Mason J. Ford, 18, Canton Street, Folsom: speeding 15-19.

• Megan R. Goins, 28. Stagecoach Road, Crowley: improper turn w/accident.

• Eddie Gutierrez, 38, Pineloch Drive, Webster, Texas: tinted windows.

• Donald Roy Johnson, 61, West Simcoe Street, Lafayette: license plate - none.

• Marquise M. Lee, 27, Chappuis Avenue, Crowley: speeding 20 over and up.

• Cherelle D. Mack, 31, Borough Park Drive, The Woodlands, Texas: failure to yield, improper lane use/change/driving left of center.

• Bradley Paul Mouton, 21, Dallas Guidry, Gueydan: reckless operation.

• Derek S. Oneal Jr., 22, 13th Street, Crowley: speeding 20 over and up.

• Joseph W. Robinson III, 35, West Sixth Street, Crowley: careless operation.

• Travis T. Thorne, 37, Waldron Drive, Houston, Texas: improper parking - fire zone.

• Jose Torres-Sanchez, 36, Erby Street, Houston, Texas: reckless operation.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Thursday, July 30, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.