Crowley City Court proceedings: Dec. 29, 2020

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020:

• Cedric D. Batiste, 33, Seventh Street, Rayne: failure to stop, no contest, five days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS).

• Jaccara L. Bernard, 21, Harrington Drive, Lafayette: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail, stay-away order victim.

• Stevey Bias Jr., 24, Lennie Johnson Road, Crowley: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS.

• Katrina L. Brown, 39, Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: theft, no contest, $310 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order 1005 W. 10th St.

• Chase Landyn Coleman, Robert Street, Rayne: 20, careless operation w/accident, no contest, five days in jail, CFTS; driver’s license - never had, no contest, five days in jail, CFTS.

• Cortney E. Cormier, 35, Broadacres Drive, Crowley: animals running at large, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Darren Deshotel, 32, Des Cannes Highway, Iota: failure to signal turn, guilty, $230 fine and court costs; improper lane use/change/driving left center, guilty, $230 fine and court costs, to run concurrent.

• Melvin Emile Dugar, 21, East Oak Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS.

• Timothy W. Gotreaux, 27, East Clay Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS; theft, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order 517 E. Elm St.

• Timmy T. Harmon, 32, West Eighth Street: criminal damage, no contest, $310 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail; simple assault, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Gardinal K. Hulin, 32, Edith Street, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS.

• Tyler Menard, 24, Theo Drive, Rayne: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order 1001 E. Hargrave St.

• Bradley Paul Mouton, 22, Dallas Guidry, Gueydan: reckless operation, no contest, $400 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Patsy H. Pete, 68, Prospect, Lake Arthur: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Michael L. Prude, 21, West Third Street, Crowley: speeding 20 over and up, guilty, $315 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail and two hours driver improvement course.

• Ernest J. Randle, 25, Basin Street, Lafayette: TED speeding 0-19 over, no contest, $275 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Michael Reed, 37, West 10th Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS.

• Misty D. Rico-Olalde, 33, South Avenue H, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over, no contest, $275 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Antoinette Robinson, 51, Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Joseph W. Salvaggio, 54, Southeastern Avenue, Crowley: no headlights, no contest, $195 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Marthica C. Sterling, 24, South Mendenhall Road, Memphis, Tennessee: MVI - expired, no contest, $200 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• George Trahan, 38, Bayou Plaquemine, Rayne: criminal mischief, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order 214 W. Spruce St.

• Tayler Weatherly, 28, Roberts Cove Road, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order Walmart.

• Joseph Wilturner, 50, North Avenue C, Carencro: animals running at large, no contest, $250 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Darrell W. Bennett Jr., 37, General Marshall Street, Lake Charles: criminal damage, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Joseph O. Gilbert, 31 North Avenue B, Crowley: animals running at large, rabies immunization, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Isaac Jeffers, 58, Stutes Street/East Oak, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, two counts driver’s license - never had, disturbing the peace - language, possession of paraphernalia, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count; theft by shoplifting, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Elbert Johnson, 38, Larose Drive, Crowley: theft, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Waylon Lemaire, 37, Live Oak Street, Rayne: theft, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Blair King, 38, North Avenue H, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Brittaney M. Menard, 25, Crow Street, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Corey Nora, 50, Guilbeau Lane, Crowley: disturbing the peace - intoxication, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tyler Olivier, 36, Gulf Rose Drive, Crowley: animals running at large, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Kaijea Richard, 23, West Spruce Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Christopher A. Smith, 27, East Hargrave Street, Crowley: animals running at large, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shannon Sonnier, 49, May Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• James Stymest, 41, South Avenue O, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Jasper White, 25, North Arenas, Rayne: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shontera Wilson, 26, East 13th Street, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The names of the following persons were forwarded to the Office of Motor Vehicles for suspension of their licenses for failure to appear:

• Keely A. Celestine, 18, Constantin, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Jardell C. Delco, 23, North Avenue F, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident, hit and run.

• Kylie R. Devillier, 20, Normandy Lane, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Tayler B. Dupuis, 36, Louisiana Street, Estherwood: careless operation w/accident.

• Michael J. Grant, 23, Dr. Parrot Avenue, Branch: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Alphonse Habetz, 77, Aspen Road, Crowley: improper lane use/change/driving left center/with accident.

• Kelsey J. Harmon, 24, North Western Avenue, Crowley: speeding 20 over and up.

• Murray Lee Henry, 67, North Western Avenue, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Elbert J. Johnson, 38, Lurose Drive, Crowley: license plate - switched, expired MVI.

• Ginger R. Jones, 35, Queens Row, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Mia H. Kirsch, 32, Preacher Road, Rayne: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Paige A. Lambert, 31, Monceaux Road, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Johnathan Pierre, 37, West Third Street, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal, tinted windows, MVI - expired.

• Brittany J. Richard, 34, West Northern, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Matthew J. Shepard, 35, East Fourth Street, Crowley: speeding 11-14 over.

• Michael D. Smith, 37, West 12th Street, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Tyler Beau Smith, 31, Des Cannes Highway, Iota: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Sammie B. Trahan, 62, Canal Street, Estherwood: careless operation w/accident.

• Anthony A. Venson, 28, Celeste Street, Lafayette: disobeyed traffic control/signal, driver’s license - never had, child restraint.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.