Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Richard murders

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide that occurred on May 18, in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road, just west of Church Point.

The victims, identified as John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71 years of age, were fatally stabbed by an unknown suspect. John Guillory’s wallet was found in a ditch not far from the scene, which leads detectives to believe this may have been a robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.