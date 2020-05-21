C.P. woman charged with attempted murder

A Church Point woman was arrested following an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

Denise Lyons, 44, was arrested by the Church Point Police Department on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from the department’s investigation of a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of South David Street around 5:15 a.m.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, in a news release, “According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was shot in the left shoulder with a shotgun. The victim then fled after being shot and was rendered aid on South Broadway Street.

“The victim, stated that he was shot by a female suspect who he was able to identify.”

Thibodeaux stated that the suspect and the victim were not acquaintances but did reside in the same area of town, about two blocks apart.

“It appears at this time Lyons went over to the victim’s residence and shot him from a altercation which occurred the previous day in the evening hours at another residence, which was (also) under investigation by the police department,” Thibodeaux stated.

Thibodeaux said that the victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital and was no longer a patient at the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

Lyons was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the charge of attempted second-degree murder.