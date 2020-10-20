Council members explain ‘no’ votes

Since Sept. 1 the city has been operating on 50 percent of last year’s budget.

Two attempts to bring the budget to a public hearing were voted down prior to the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

When it finally came to a public hearing at the Oct. 14 meeting, there were no opinions voiced, either for or against. The council voted 5-4 against the mayor’s proposal despite being told that, if a balanced budget is not adopted by Dec. 2, “the city will run out of money.”

Actually, there will still be revenues coming in, but none can be allocated for any of the services provided by the city.

Voting against that budget were Brad Core, Vernon “Step” Martin, Kim Stringfellow, Sammy Reggie and Byron Wilridge.

The newspaper reached out to the five council members who voted against the budget to ask, “Why are you so adamant in your opposition to the budget?”

A common thread among most of the dissenting voters is the perceived need for an in-house CPA, though none of those mentioning the position said where the funding would come from to pay for this new position.

Alderman Core answered via a letter he sent to Mayor Tim Monceaux in which he outlines a number of “requirements” that must be met before he would vote to approve the budget.

Core wants the city to hire a certified public accountant specializing in municipal accounting as a consultant to perform the following tasks during the year:

• Review and provide recommendations to the administration regarding the city’s financial accounting;

• Prepare or approve monthly financial statements for review by council;

• Prepare or approve monthly balance sheet for review by council;

• Prepare or approve a recap of budget transfers as they occur for review by council and prepare or approve budget amendments for review by Council.”

While he acknowledged that the adoption of a balanced budget is important to “many projects currently being undertaken by the city,” he is adamant about “having a CPA that is engaged in every aspect of the budgetary planning with the city.”

Core also mentioned his concerns for a projected $3.6 million deficit in the mayor’s proposal and the lack of clarity concerning money being moved in and out of various city accounts.

Alderman Martin explained that he voted no due to “non-transparency” and “never getting information from the mayor.”

Martin said he does not trust the administration and would not vote for a budget until a CPA, hired by the council, “goes line for line on the budget to say that it is not inflated.”

Martin also said he would like to see a qualified CPA handle the city’s books year-round and “provide all needed information (to the council) at least three months in advance.”

Alderman Reggie said he voted against the budget because, in his opinion, the city has a spending problem, an opinion he shared with the mayor after last week’s meeting. He pointed to a report he had received indicating that two city departments have already nearly depleted half of last year’s 12-month allocation.

“If the budget is passed and some departments have already reached 50 percent of last year’s budget, the problem continues and those departments will be out of money by the first of the year,” he said, adding that he has not seen any department head come to a council meeting with a plan to cut his respective budget.

Reggie voiced concerns over the city’s “solution to the problem” by raising taxes such as sewer user fees, occupational licenses and the annexation of property to include more businesses.

“I would like to see smarter money management and discipline used to solve the financial problems the city faces,” Reggie said. “I don’t want to be known for bankrupting the city.”

The alderman said he believes a CPA would be able to give the city a plan to save funds that could be deposited into the general fund.

“Something always happens,” he said. “The air conditioner at the MLK Center had to be replaced last year -- $40,000. Now we have clean-up costs for these past two hurricanes. The city needs to save in order to be prepared for unexpected circumstances.”

Reggie said he feels a CPA could “look into departmental budgets” and help them find cuts.

“Looking at if from a business perspective, as a business owner, a CPA can help find ways to cut costs or minimize cost to lower budgetary expenses,” he said.

Alderwoman Stringfellow said she has pleaded with the mayor to make the budget clearer.

“We have asked for things for almost two years and we are not getting clarification,” she said. “The clerk and other city hall workers say we can go ‘sit’ with them anytime. Well, I have. But I can’t go just anytime. I work during the day. City hall is closed in the afternoon on Fridays. My time is very limited to go ‘sit’ at city hall

“The onus is on the mayor to present his council with a clear concise budget. It is not ours to ‘fix.’”

Stringfellow agreed with Reggie in saying she thinks the city has a spending problem.

“Our budget should reflect our priorities. Mine are crime and blighted houses followed by economic development,” she said. “The mayor knows this. He chooses to ignore my priorities and the priorities of the majority of his council. I don’t know his priorities.”

Stringfellow said she believes the city “is in great trouble.”

“We need to get back to basics – cut spending and help the people in the lower economic areas who are suffering,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do. The city of Crowley deserves that we move forward together and solve problems not create them.”

Alderman Wilridge said transparency, or the lack thereof, led to his no vote on the city budget.

“ We, as a council had a problem with the budget for 2019-2020 and were told by the mayor that he would be more transparent. He said he would advise us of what is going on so we can make good sound decisions,” Wilridge said. “That has not happened since he took office.

“In order to make an intelligent decision, the information needs to be presented and presented in a timely manner. You can’t give me something today and expect me to make a decision thirty minutes later.

“I’m not here to vote with the council or with the mayor,” he explained. “I was elected to represent the citizens of the third ward. I have to act on their best behalf. Yes, I understand that majority rules and we all must move forward in the best interest of the city of Crowley, but I will never vote to pass something that I do not believe in or just to ‘move it on.’”

Wilridge sees himself as a team player. “A leader is only as strong as the people around him. A leader should use the talents and traits of each team member to make the team more efficient to accomplish the mission.”

Referring to a Letter to the Editor in Sunday’s Post-Signal, the alderman said he agrees with Joseph Domingue.

“The mayor and council should work together for the best interest of Crowley. But, how can we do that when we are operating under a dictatorship?” he asked. “The mayor is not willing to heed advice from the council. He tells people he does not need the council; he can run the city on his own.

“So, if you put yourself in our shoes, how would you respond? What would you do?

“I implore you, the citizens of our great city, to come out and attend the council meetings yourselves. See for yourselves what’s going on, voice your opinion. You elected us to represent you — help us do that.”