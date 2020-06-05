Council expresses discontent with mayor

Crowley City Council committees met in person Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Things got heated between the council members and Mayor Tim Monceaux numerous times during the meeting.

Things began with the council expressing discontentment upon discovering that Monceaux had ordered the city’s department heads to not attend the meeting.

The mayor had instructed the department heads to write a report to be read during the committee meetings. However, some council members said they felt that the department heads are “the most important people for the council to not only hear reports from but to have the ability to discuss various items with them.”

Numerous council members asked Monceaux if they could call them to come in.

Monceaux refused to call in the department heads, explaining that he had instructed them not to attend, first, “for their own safety, and, secondly, so more members of the general public could attend.

The following pre-prepared department head reports were provided to the council by Monceaux.

• Public Works - Albert John: Mayor Monceaux: “I have two items to report to the council since our last committee meeting. The first item is that three pieces of equipment have had to be sent out for repair. This equipment consist of one tractor and two bucket trucks. The other item I’d like to report to the council is that starting next week we will begin to spraying for mosquito. We will spray the entire city once a week weather allowing. Thank you.”

• Street Commissioner - Gilbert Onezine: “Workload - paint curbs on Parkerson and Avenue G; Dug out around 20 address ditches; removed 5 addresses sidewalks, cut 25 plus trees; grinding 25 plus stumps; 15 plus stop signs replace; replaced several culverts for better drainage; build 5 catch basins; cut grass in our normal cutting right of ways; bagged leaves in Shady Oaks; cut and cleaned I-10; made 1,000 plus sandbags and washed out pipe at 20 plus address.”

• Utility / Wastewater Department - Tim Cradeur: “Good Afternoon, First I wanted to report from March 1st to May 31 we had 424 La One Call locate request, we had 82 work orders filed and 22 after hour calls. Second, all pump stations are in operation, generators have been checked and ready for operation with the possibility of a tropical storm on its way. Tomorrow morning, staff will meet to discuss the pending storm and make all necessary arrangements.

“Finally, wish to thank the staff for hanging in and getting the job done during the trying time. Thanks.”

• Fire Department - Terry Romero, Interim Fire Chief: Fire calls for the month of April were 33 and a average response time of 3.2 minutes. Fire calls for the month of May were 25 and average response time of 3 minutes.”

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard was the only department head to attend the meeting. He apologized that he did not have numbers of calls and stats on the department as normally provided due to lack of time and availability.

Broussard went on to discuss that a peace walk is being planned for the community; his department is preparing for the possibility of a tropical storm and that the department expects to loose three officers in the upcoming weeks — two of those are going to Lafayette.

A discussion then ensued about measures needed to be taken in order to retain current officers at CPD. Broussard said salary and benefits seem to be the driving force of officers leaving the department as well as the officers’ complaints about inconsistent payroll checks and benefits.

With the loss of the three officers, the department will have four officer spots and a records clerk position available.

• City Inspector - Tony Duhon: Since lock down (4/3.2020) the code enforcement department has issued a total of 60 building permits of those 5 demo permits. Code violations issued during lock down, total of 50.

• Recreation Director - Peter Kirsch: “June 2020 Committee Report - Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the Mill Street facility has been closed since March 16, 2020 for public safety concerns and in accordance to Governor Edwards’ proclamation. I have been working with guidance from the Mayor and in conjunction with the Recreation Chair to coordinate a condensed version of a season and dates for a season. For the children of Crowley. We are currently working on guidelines that will be set forth by the Governor to ensure the safety of our children moving into phase 2. This will allow us to open the fields and tennis courts and allow people an opportunity to get back to enjoying our recreation facility. These dates will be announced shortly.”

In addition two action items were approved to move to the full council for consideration at next week’s regular session meeting.

Those action items included:

• Authorize the Mayor to proceed with requesting the City of Crowley Planning Commission review the possible re-defining of the boundary of the “South Crowley Gateway Overlay District.” The Zoning and Annexation Committee passed the action item to be further discussed during an upcoming meeting.

• The Public Safety Committee passed a new beer and liquor license request for South Side Kitchen, LLC. The full council is expected to approve the liquor license next week.

Prior to the adjournment of the Public Safety Committee, Chairman Brad Core read a letter aloud, first mentioning that the topics were not for discussion but simply for public information.

He thanked healthcare workers, firemen and police for their service during the pandemic, noting that his request to have the “thanks” on the agenda was denied by Mayor Monceaux.

Core went on to say that the mayor “prohibited all discussion topics from the meetings agenda.”

“While I respect the Mayor’s opinion that he has the authority to do so, the Town of Iota, the Acadia Parish Police Jury and over one hundred towns across our state have met and not suppressed public discussion,” he said. “We have a voice, mayor. During this pandemic, the public has expressed much concern about public safety, budget cuts and layoffs.

“There are essential matters that should be discussed and acted upon during this meeting. As representatives of the public, it is our duty.

“For these reasons, I disagree with the Mayor’s decision to prohibit amending Committee agendas; prohibit discussions among committee members; and to place restrictions on comments and concerns from the public.”

The next regular session of the full council will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m.