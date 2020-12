THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Community Choir recently performed for the Rotary Club of Crowley. The festive group, that includes many Rotarians, sang numerous songs with the club in preparation for Christmas. Those participating include, from left, Troy Breaux, Theresa Wright, Christie Brammer, Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, Khaki Hoffpauir, Suzy Webb, Patty Lawrence, Betty Thomas, Jackie Loewer and Lee Lawrence.